Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 7:10 am

Man pleads guilty in case that left 3-year-old son shot in head

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville man is facing a minimum of 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Kendrick Ross, 27, pleaded guilty to drug distribution and firearms charges, resulting from an 11-count indictment handed down last year, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.

Last year, Ross was out on bond when investigators say he left a stolen gun unattended at a relative’s home. That’s when his 3-year-old son got a hold of it and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Officials say police found the gun inside a purse in a car parked at the home and Ross reportedly told a family member to lie about whose gun it was.

Ross faces a minimum of 16 years and up to life in prison. He will be sentenced in April 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content