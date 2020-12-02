Lon Adams, who developed the recipe for Slim Jim jerky, dies of Covid-19

National/World

Lon Adams, known for developing the recipe for Slim Jim jerky, has died from Covid-19 complications on Saturday, his funeral home confirmed. He was 95.

Adams, whose full name was Alonzo T. Adams II, is best known for his contributions to the popular Slim Jim jerky. Though Adolph Levis invented Slim Jim in 1928, Adams is credited with developing the more current Slim Jim formula, a spokesperson for Conagra Brands, the manufacturer of the jerky, told CNN.

“Conagra Brands was saddened to learn of the passing of Lon Adams, and we extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. We are grateful for the contributions that Lon made to Slim Jim,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

Adams got into the food science field after serving in World War II in the 82nd Airborne Division, according to his obituary by the funeral home. When the Battle of the Bulge left him injured in 1945, Adams returned to the US and graduated from St. Ambrose College, before earning his master’s degree in microbiology from Iowa State University.

He worked for Goodmark Foods for many years, eventually retiring as a principal scientist, his obituary stated.