Woman has been in ICU for weeks following Covid-19 diagnosis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A Ferguson family is praying for a miracle after their wife and mother was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jeff Tebeau said his wife, Mary, was diagnosed in early November. The couple and their son, Josh, left their home in Ferguson in March to escape higher case numbers and quarantine at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Tebeau said his wife experienced headaches and a high-fever before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 60-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri immediately.

“I don’t think I can describe it, I don’t wish it on anyone,” Tebeau said. “You just don’t want to see your loved one like that and not be able to go in, hold their hand, touch them, looking at them from an outside window.”

Tebeau said his wife is going on four weeks in the ICU. She is dependent on a ventilator and up until Sunday, Jeff and his son Josh could only see her through a glass window. Tebeau said Mary retired after 38 years from her job as a housekeeper at Mercy Hospital a few years ago. He said he was furloughed from his job at Enterprise Center back in March and can go back to work in early December. However, he won’t have anyone to care for their son, who was born with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal.

“My poor Josh misses his mom, it’s so sad because he’s in there and he says mama all night long,” Tebeau said.

Tebeau said he is grateful for the care from the doctors and nurses at Lake Regional Hospital. His wife’s 61st birthday is on Christmas Day and he is praying she pulls through before then.

“She’s fighting, I know she’s getting tired but she’s a fighter and there’s a chance,” Tebeau said. “I got to keep the faith I got to hold on to that miracle, I have to believe she’s going to pull through.”

