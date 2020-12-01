Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 12:49 pm

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to celebrate rehab of snow leopard cubs

Click here for updates on this story

    OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a celebration Wednesday morning at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

The two cubs, one male and one female, were born on Aug. 4 and sent to Omaha two months ago for treatment of a congenital condition “in which the cub is unable to tuck his legs beneath the body to walk normally,” the zoo explained in a statement Tuesday.

The cubs received physical therapy three times a day, seven days a walk, and can now run and walk normally.

Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health for the zoo, will give a statement, and the cubs will be with her. The event will be held via Zoom.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content