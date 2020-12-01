Official under fire for approving dining ban, then eating out

National/World

Los Angeles, CA (KCAL / KCBS) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is receiving criticism after she ate at a restaurant in Santa Monica last week, shortly after voting to support the controversial ban on outdoor dining.

Kuehl reportedly dined outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica on Nov. 24, mere hours after she voted to uphold a countywide ban on outdoor dining.

By a 3-2 vote, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors upheld the ban, which took effect the following day, Nov. 25, and will last at least three weeks. Under the ban, all eateries in L.A. County are only allowed to offer take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

“Outdoor dining is probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business,” Kuehl said on the day of the vote.

A spokesperson for Kuehl confirmed to CBSLA Monday night that Kuehl indeed dined at the restaurant.

“Supervisor Kuehl has eaten at IL Forno virtually every night for many years, and on the last night that it was permitted by county health orders, she dined there alfresco, taking appropriate precautions as recommended by the Department of Public Health,” the statement read in part. “Since the restaurant patio ban went into effect, she is doing everything she can to continue to support the restaurant, ordering takeout nightly. She hopes other county residents will take similar steps to support their favorite restaurants while we get through this challenging period.”

The ban was in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. On Monday, L.A. County reported 5,150 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 400,919, and its death toll to 7,655.

