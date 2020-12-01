Helicopter plucks man off cliff

National/World

BODEGA BAY, CA (KPIX) — A man clinging to the face of a cliff in Sonoma County was rescued Monday afternoon by fire crews and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Fire units from Bodega Bay Fire and Monte Rio Fire responded along with the CHP helicopter to a report of an adult male clinging to a cliff.

The crews arrived they found him about 100 feet above a roadway. A CHP H-32 helicopter arrived and lowered a paramedic to him, and both were then hoisted off the cliff and lowered to waiting paramedics, the CHP said.

The man was not injured and he was released at the scene. Authorities did not disclose the circumstances on how the man ended up stuck on the cliff.

