Delivery, pick-up offers safe holiday shopping alternative

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — Delivery services are more popular than ever, and companies continue to expand their capabilities. Just a few months ago, DoorDash was valued at $16 billion dollars.

“We don’t really spend time with anyone outside our household,” said shopper Ali Jones. “We do curbside for everything.”

Jones recently had a baby and said staying out of stores gives her peace of mind this holiday season.

“I almost never go into a store now,” Jones said. “We just don’t want, we don’t want COVID-19.”

On Cyber Monday, KCTV5 News found a long line of cars outside of Best Buy. Divya Swaminaghan and her husband, who are expecting their baby any day now, were waiting in their car to pick up newborn essentials.

“We just want to be safe because we are very much near our due date,” said Swaminaghan.

Some people are in it for the convenience factor, the added safety is a bonus.

“Honestly, being able to shop from home and get what you want, get the deals and pick up at your own time is so much easier,” John Chipko said.

We ordered a coffee from a delivery service to ask our delivery driver about their experience. Donna Byrd picked up our order and answered our questions.

“A lot of people want to be at home so they can be safe,” Byrd said.

She’s hoping to make some money off the high demand for deliveries.

The coffee order to KCTV5 News was Byrd’s second order of the day and of her driving career. In the few hours she’s been on the job, Donna can tell people are changing their buying habits.

“A lot of people who were not using delivery are doing it now, and they are doing it in every aspect of life,” Byrd said.

With tip and the service fee a $3 coffee turned into a $10 coffee, but some shoppers say they are willing to pay.

“I actually feel like I save more money… If I go to the store when I’m hungry I end up buying a bunch more thing than I need,” Jones said. “Of course, there’s safety. I can’t put a price on safety.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.