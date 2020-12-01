Death of former Zappos CEO continues to be investigated following New London fire

National/World

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) — There’s new information on Monday on the tragic fire that claimed the life of Tony Hsieh, the founder of online retailer, Zappos.

Fire and police investigators held a meeting concerning the investigation.

Hsieh was the 46-year-old visionary founder and recently retired CEO of Zappos, the Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer.

The company says Hsieh died last Friday of injuries sustained in a fire in New London on the morning of November 18.

New London Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that on the 18th, they removed an unresponsive person from the house and brought them to L&M Hospital, where the fire victim was airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit.

On Monday, New London police said when they arrived at the fire, Hsieh was locked inside a storage area.

The state medical examiner said that Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation and it was ruled accidental.

An unidentified man, who said he was a friend of Hsieh’s, answered the door at 500 Pequot Avenue on Monday. He told Channel 3 there will be no comment at this time.

Zappos current CEO Kader Deshpande responded to Channel 3, saying Hsieh’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him and his mantra was of “delivering happiness to others.”

The same sentiment shared by his friend who says he spread his love everywhere.

Police have not confirmed Hsieh’s connection to New London, but a long-time Zappos employee by the name of Rachael Brown bought the waterfront house last August.

Channel 3 reached out to Brown, but she did not respond.

