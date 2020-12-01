Council member proposes officer retention bill to address APD shortages

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is once again struggling to attract and keep officers. In recent months more than 130 officers left APD and now the city council is working to change the staffing problems.

“We need you to stay and here is our 5 point plan to make that happen,” said Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook, appealing to any APD officer considering leaving the department.

“All the pressure the police was going through has led to over 135 early retirements and resignation so staffing is down at APD and the felons know it and they’re taking advantage,” added Shook.

To prevent more officers from leaving Shook is proposing a police retention bill. He says 5 point plan will give a retaining bonus to officers who stay with the department and the measure is being supported by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers.

“It’s good to see the city is at least having the conversation and realizing they need to do something and trying to help,” said Vince Champion with IBPO.

But Champion says fixing the problem will require more than money.

“They just want to feel like their supported by their command staff. That’s the biggest issue of what happening now,” added Champion.

