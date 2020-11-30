Cops recover over 25 bullet casings in shooting

National/World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Police investigated an early morning shooting that occurred in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

At around 4:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Southeast 136th Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and located over 25 bullet casings. Police said a vehicle and home had been hit by gunfire.

A man arrived at an area hospital a short time later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but it’s unknown if the two are related, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police at 503-823-3333.

The Portland Police Bureau says it has responded to at least 85 shootings in November and 778 since January 1 of this year. The bureau responded to 33 shootings in November of 2019 and a total of 393 for all of 2019.

