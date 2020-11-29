PPB: Empty police vehicle burned, arson suspected

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A Portland Police Bureau vehicle that was parked and awaiting body damage repairs was severely damaged after it was caught on fire Saturday.

At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a city fleet parking lot in the 800 block of North Graham Street to a report of a vehicle on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue also responded and put out the flames on a fully marked 2018 Portland Police Bureau Interceptor Utility vehicle. The vehicle has been in a minor crash and was towed there for repairs.

Police said the interior of the vehicle was heavily damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An arson investigator is doing a follow-up, police said.

No arrests were made, nor any suspect information is available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.