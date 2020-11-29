Local man’s lost bet leads to win for charity

National/World

Michigan (WNEM) — What started out as a bet between two friends rooting for two different teams turned into something bigger.

“He’s a hardcore Michigan fan, I’ve always been a Michigan State fan,” said Bill Cook.

Usually, Cook and Adam Bailey bet on the Michigan vs Michigan State game every year and those bets have some pretty embarrassing, yet funny, outcomes.

“A couple years ago I had to jump in the Kawkawlin River in February,” Bailey said.

But this year’s loss is a big win for charity as the loser is expected to raise money for a young boy recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

“This year we decided to turn it a little bit and use it to raise funds for children’s cancer research once we found out that a good friend of ours, his son was diagnosed with lymphoma,” Bailey said.

Bailey had the honor of panhandling to raise money after Michigan lost to MSU.

The family of the young boy, whose name is Jett, says what these two guys are doing means a lot.

“Things around here can be really sad so to have these kind of uplifting things like this is just really heartwarming,” said Shandrea Gohr, Jet’s mother.

Especially after learning that all proceeds will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the hospital that their son Jett is receiving treatment from.

“For them to want to give it to Cincinnati just means everything to us because it’s going to help more kids survive this terrible disease,” Gohr said.

