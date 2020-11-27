Retailers close doors to celebrate Thanksgiving and to protect employees

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — More major retailers are closed this year for Thanksgiving. Stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Kohls are closing their doors for the holiday with many saying it is a way to support and protect employees.

Doug Bowman, Professor of Marketing at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, says another tactic that many retailers are executing for safety is spreading out the deals.

“Walmart sort of led the way with three black Friday events, the third being this weekend and Target has been running an event every week,” said Bowman. “Home Depot released their black Friday flyer in the first week of November so what stores are trying to do is spread it out.”

The CDC classified “shopping at crowded stores” just before, on or after Thanksgiving as a top high-risk activity. “Which was listed above large gatherings with people you don’t know and going to parades,” said Bowman.

A tech company found that shopper trends have shifted with around 62% choosing to find gifts and discounts on-line. Bowman adds that certain industries are feeling the hit from changes families are choosing due to the coronavirus.

“In terms of categories, apparel is obviously struggling. Grooming is struggling, it’s down about 15 percent from what we’ve seen in previous years,” said Bowman. “Categories that are doing well is leisure goods and goods for the home.”

