Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 11:48 am

PD: Man broke into Circle K; drank milk, ate protein bars before getting caught smoking a cigarette

Click here for updates on this story

    MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Police arrested 24-year-old Bruce Swain after they say he broke into a Circle K located at 10 North University Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 2:01 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the location after a customer called saying that the front door of the business was shattered.

They say officers located Swain behind the clerk’s counter smoking a cigarette.

Officers determined that he unlawfully entered the business by breaking the front glass door and had been inside the store for an hour drinking milk and eating a protein bar.

Swain faces charges of burglary 3rd.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content