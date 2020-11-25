Lawmakers pass massive relief bill

National/World

SANTA FE, NM (KOAT) — After seven hours of debate and discussion, some much needed relief for New Mexicans is on its way.

In Tuesday’s special legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that will send nearly $330 million to those who need it most.

Most of that money is federal CARES Act money, and it has to be used by the end of the year or it goes back to the federal government.

Here’s how the current bill would allocate those funds here in New Mexico:

$194 million for unemployment assistance (one-time $1,200 payment to all eligible).

$100 million for a grant program for New Mexico-owned small businesses.

$15 million for emergency housing assistance.

$5 million for emergency food bank services.

$5 million for low-income residents (one-time $750 payment for eligible households).

$10 million from the state general fund for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccine implementation support.

