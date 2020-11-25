Forensic images show what missing brothers might look like 10 years later

National/World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — It’s been almost 10 years since three Michigan brothers vanished from their family.

Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner Skeleton, 5, went missing on Nov. 26, 2010.

Forensic artists at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have created new age-progression images to show what the brothers might look like at ages 19, 17, and 15.

Investigators say the night after Thanksgiving in 2010, the father, John Skelton, took the brothers in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

Police said in the early morning hours, John’s phone was tacked leaving his home in Morenci, traveling 25 miles into Holiday City, Ohio, and returning.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner haven’t been seen since.

John Skeleton was charged with unlawful imprisonment of his three sons and is being held at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Iowa after being denied parole at his first hearing in September.

NCMEC and Michigan State Police hope the new images will help in the decade long search.

“I will never quit looking,” says Tanya Zuvers, the boys’ mother. “I will continue to fight on their behalf for justice.”

“The age progressions are always the hardest for me,” said the boys’ aunt, Tennille McCain. “In my mind I still see them as 5, 7, and 9. Their faces are etched in my mind. I just wish answers could be given. Anyone who potentially knows anything — and I believe more than one person knows something, I believe that it’s not just John who has the answers– could find it in themselves to come forward.”

