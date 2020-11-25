Denver mayor is traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, hours after asking residents to stay home

National/World

Hours after encouraging Denver residents to avoid Thanksgiving travel, the city’s mayor has plans to fly to see his family.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is flying to Mississippi to spend the holiday with his daughter and wife, according to his office.

He tweeted Wednesday morning saying that avoiding travel is a way to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The city also encouraged residents to only host Thanksgiving dinners with members of their immediate household.

In a statement sent to CNN, Hancock’s spokesperson, Mike Strott, said that Hancock was traveling alone “to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver.”

He said that Hancock “will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine” upon his return to Denver. Strott also said that Hancock has shared previously that he was not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year.

According to the latest data provided by the city’s health department, there are 33,971 total reported cases of Covid-19 in Denver since the start of the pandemic.

Hancock isn’t the only local leader who’s not heeded their own advice.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom received backlash after he and his wife attended a birthday party at the French Laundry restaurant with a dozen others from several different households despite state health guidelines recommending against such gatherings amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Newsom apologized for his attendance, acknowledging that he should be practicing what he preaches.

“I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said. “Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up, walked back to my car and drove home.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled his plans after facing criticism for planning to have a holiday meal with his 86-year-old mother and two of his daughters amid escalating numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The governor had previously warned New Yorkers who plan on holding Thanksgiving celebrations as usual that it was dangerous given that the virus can spread in large indoor gatherings.