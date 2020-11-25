Crews find body of 19-year-old missing after car plunges into lake

National/World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed Wednesday morning that they have found the body of a 19-year-old who went missing after a vehicle plunged into Lake Hefner.

According to the fire department, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the west side of Lake Hefner. They learned that two people, siblings, had been in the vehicle as it entered the water.

It’s unclear exactly how the vehicle entered the water, fire officials said. A teenage girl told authorities that her brother, identified as 19-year-old Durrell Anderson, was missing. She said he had made it out of the vehicle but she still didn’t know where he was.

Crews entered the water to search using a boat with sonar as well as sending a dive team. Divers located the vehicle about 100 yards from shore and connected the wrecker chains to the vehicle for removal.

Once out, the vehicle was thoroughly checked, but the victim was not inside, fire officials said.

Officials confirmed Wednesday morning that they have found the victim in Lake Hefner.

