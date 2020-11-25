Alabama’s Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

National/World

For the second time, Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban, 68, has tested positive for Covid-19, the University of Alabama said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19,” Dr. Jimmy Robinson, Alabama medical director and Jeff Allen, head football athletic trainer, said in a statement.

“He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

Saban tested positive for the virus in October, but returned to the sidelines for the team’s game against the University of Georgia on October 17 after it was determined to be a false positive under conference protocols, according to team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson. The Crimson Tide won that game 41-24.

Other FBS head coaches such as Kansas’ Les Miles and Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin have also tested positive for Covid-19 this season.

No. 1 Alabama is scheduled to face No. 22 Auburn Tigers at home on Saturday. The team is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record, while rival Auburn sports a 5-2 record and is on a three-game winning streak.

Saban has been Alabama’s head coach since 2007, and he has won five national championships during his tenure with the school.

Alabama has averaged over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for 42 straight days, and the state saw it’s highest seven-day average for new daily cases yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.