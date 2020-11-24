Man dies after being pulled from burning home

National/World

Saginaw County, MI (WNEM) — A man has died after being pulled from a burning home.

Firefighters and Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 400 block of Bockee Street in the Village of Oakley at 5:43 a.m. on Nov. 24.

When crews arrived, they pulled 72-year-old Lewis Patterson from the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was the only person inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although it’s believed to have started on the west side of the house.

