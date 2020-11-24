Local school teacher fights for his life, hospitalized with COVID-19

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A Powder Springs elementary school teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 is fighting for his life.

Patrick Key, 53, teaches art at Hendrix Elementary School. Two weeks ago, Key and his wife Priscella, who’s a teacher at a different Cobb County elementary school, both tested positive for COVID-19.

This past Sunday, Patrick’s condition worsened to the point where they had to call an ambulance. At Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, he was placed on a ventilator, according to a family friend. He’s undergoing oxygen therapy for his heart and dialysis for his kidneys.

A colleague started an online fundraiser to help the couple with medical expenses, posting this about Patrick Key: “I’ve personally known him for over 25 years and can tell you that he is one of the most giving humans I have ever met.”

So far, that page has raised more than $15,000.

An update on the page said doctors performed a tracheotomy Monday. Key remains on a ventilator, but he no longer has the tube in his mouth, which makes him a little more comfortable, the update said.

