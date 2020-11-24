Hosea Helps continues Thanksgiving tradition amidst pandemic

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Hosea Helps faces a big challenge this year as they hope to fill over 2000 food boxes for those in need, all during a pandemic that’s placed extra stress on everyone. Volunteers have been working for weeks at their food bank in hopes of making someone’s Thanksgiving a bit brighter.

The Hosea Helps Thanksgiving dinner has been an Atlanta tradition for 50 years. This year, because of the pandemic, it’s going to look a lot different. Hosea Williams, III says it will be a drive-thru and walk-up event in the parking lot of the Georgia World Congress Center from 10 am to 2 pm on Thursday.

Instead of a hot meal, food boxes, bags, hygiene kits and PPE will be handed out on Thursday. Getting everything ready in time has been tough.

“Most of our projects have to be done outside for social distancing. We provide masks and gloves. It’s very difficult, but we’re getting it done” says Williams.

Jaquia Maxey of Atlanta is one of the volunteers dedicating hours each day to filling the boxes.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody, so I’m here to just do God’s work. I really just think about the families that it’s going to, the cause of it all. I think about what I’ve been through and not having food and being able to have someone help you in times of need.”

Thursday is the first of three big events for Hosea Helps in the coming months. It will be the same for Christmas and Martin Luther King, Jr Day meals. If you want to volunteer or donate, you can visit the links below.

