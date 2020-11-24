Skip to Content
Crews respond to massive house fire

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Crews responded to a house fire that was fully engulfed in flames in East Nashville this morning.

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials tell us the house is vacant and was being renovated. No one was reportedly inside at the time the fire broke out.

The home is a total loss. We have not heard yet what may have caused the fire.

News4 has a team at the scene and is Working 4 You for more information.

