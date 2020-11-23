‘Traffic is double double animal style’ around new In-N-Out restaurant, Aurora Police warn

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Aurora, CO (KCNC) — The first In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado opened Friday and police warned the line around the Aurora location was causing traffic issues in the area.

The Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, and another is now open in Colorado Springs. The Aurora location is at the Aurora Town Center and is the former home of T.G.I. Fridays.

At 10:15 a.m., the line at the Aurora location wrapped around the Town Centre mall.

Around 11 a.m., Aurora police warned the line was impacting traffic and causing backups in the area.

“It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall,” the police department tweeted. “We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response.

“Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-N-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you,” police added.

The Aurora Police Department told CBS4 it would assist with traffic around the new restaurant on its opening day, and would then work with owners to hire off-duty officers if the need continued.

Around 2 p.m., police warned, “In-N-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS.”

“They will close before you get to the window most likely,” police added. “Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint.”

In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and wants to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.