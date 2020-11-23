Residents asked to use “E-Commerce Zones” when making in-person purchases from strangers
Cobb County, GA (WGCL) — Cobb County police are asking citizens to remain cautious as they engage in E-Commerce sites such as Offer-Up, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace to make purchases.
When meeting up to purchase an item from a stranger, police are asking the buyer and seller to make certain those purchases will be done in a safe manner at a safe location.
To help everyone stay safe when purchasing a product from a stranger, Cobb County police created “E-Commerce Zones” at all five precincts and headquarters.
“The E-Commerce zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance. The Precinct 5 E-Commerce safety zone are the parking spots just outside the front doors of the precinct”, according to Cobb County officials.
Locations for the E-Commerce Zones:
Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30152
Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Rd Austell, GA 30106
Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway Atlanta, GA 30339
Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30067
Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway Powder Springs, GA 30127
Headquarters: 140 North Marietta Parkway Marietta, GA 30060
