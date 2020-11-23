Police: Man threw teenage girl out of her home, clad only in underwear and socks

National/World

RED LION, Pa. (WPMT) — A York County man was charged with assault and endangerment Saturday night after police say he pushed a teenaged girl out of his home while she was dressed only in underwear and socks.

Johnathon Burnette, 30, of Red Lion, was arguing with the girl’s mother at the time of the incident, which occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police.

He is charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

According to police, troopers responding to a domestic disturbance call on the 200 block of Wise Avenue in Red Lion at about 2 a.m. Sunday found a woman and her daughter sitting outside in a car. The girl was clad only in underwear and socks, police say.

The girl’s mother reported that she and Burnette were in an on-again, off-again relationship for about two years. She had been “hanging out” and drinking with Burnette that night, and her daughter went to bed at about 10 p.m.

Sometime later, the woman reported, she and Burnette began arguing, and Burnette dragged her out of the home and threw her to the ground. The victim sustained scrapes to her knees and arms and a bruise to her right forearm, police say.

Burnette then allegedly prevented the woman from re-entering the home, police say. When the woman demanded access to her daughter, Burnette allegedly dragged the girl from her bed and pushed her out of the front door, while she was clad only in underwear and socks, according to police.

The girl was outside for about five to 10 minutes in 40-degree temperatures, the victims told police.

