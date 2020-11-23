Firefighters, mayor make plea to community following COVID deaths of 2 KCFD employees

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV ) — The Kansas City Fire Department is mourning the loss of two employees who died in the line of duty over the weekend, both of COVID-19. The deaths make for a total of three employees lost due to the virus.

Scott Davidson, 45, died Sunday morning. He was a 18-year veteran of the fire department as a communication specialist and paramedic.

Robert “Bobby” Rocha, 60, died Saturday after 29 years at the department. He was a fire captain.

Billy Birmingham, 69, died back in April of the virus after serving an EMT in Kansas City for 22 years.

Fire Chief Donna Lake says all three men were respected employees who she considered friends.

“We grew up together on this department. We work together, we fight together, we live together, we eat together. We do everything like families do at work. And it’s just… there are no words for the loss.” Lake said.

International Association of Firefighters Local 42 President Tim Dupin echoed Chief Lake’s sentiment of good memories of great men.

“They gave their lives in service to this city,” Dupin said.

COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate. The seven-day average of new cases in the Kansas City region stood at 1,282 Sunday. The week before it was 1,078. Two weeks before it was 765.

“Our healthcare workers, your EMS personnel, and your firefighters are exhausted. This virus is taking a toll. Not only a toll on our physical selves, but our behavioral health,” Dupin said.

The Kansas City mayor joined both Chief Lake, and Dupin in calling for the community to honor the lives lost by taking precautions not to spread the virus.

“Please please make sure that you are part of our defense against COVID-19,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“We ask you and the citizens of Kansas City to help us help you. Wear a mask. Protect your families with social distancing. And honor the rest of us and your healthcare workers by doing so,” Dupin said.

Mayor Lucas also urged people to cancel or postpone large Thanksgiving get-togethers, urging people to keep their contact with others to their own household or a group of less than 10 people.

Pete Knudsen, secretary and treasurer for the local chiefs and officers union, also wants to urge people to take precaution.

“This is a time to be vigilant. It’s not a time to let our guard down,” he said.

