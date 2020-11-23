Baltimore on pace to see 300 murders for 6th consecutive year

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore is on pace to see 300 murders for the sixth consecutive year, according to data from the city’s police department.

As of Friday morning, the city had seen 295 homicides in 2020 and 652 non-fatal shootings. Both of those figures are down from the same point in 2019, at which time 307 homicides and 701 non-fatal shootings had been reported.

Earlier this year, the city was even pacing ahead of last year’s record-breaking rate before dropping back below 2019 numbers.

A total of 348 people were killed in homicides in the city in 2019.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.