Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 11:34 am

UT students may be required to get a COVID vaccine when approved

Click here for updates on this story

    TN (WSMV ) — University of Tennessee students may be required to get a coronavirus vaccine once it’s been approved.

The UT System Board of Trustees passed a permanent student immunization rule yesterday.

The rule would allow each school in the system to require flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Exemptions are allowed for things like medical and religious reasons, in addition for students enrolled in online class only.

Flu shots were required this year for the first time under an emergency authorization.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content