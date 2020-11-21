Rival high schools cancel their annual ‘Turkey Bowl’ for first time in 100 years due to Covid-19

National/World

For the past 100 years, two Baltimore County high school football teams have faced off every Thanksgiving morning.

But this year Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola Blakefield have cancelled their game to abide by Covid-19 restrictions, according to a joint statement from the Maryland schools.

The schools cancelled the “Turkey Bowl” after Baltimore County officials issued an executive order restricting outdoor gatherings, including high school athletics, the release said.

“While there is disappointment felt by members of our school communities, most especially the student-athletes and coaches who have prepared for this annual matchup, there is also a shared sense of gratitude for the many blessings this school year has already delivered,” the schools said. “As we all celebrate Thanksgiving this year, let us honor the proud legacy that 100 years of Turkey Bowl history have brought to the Cardinal and Dons faithful.”