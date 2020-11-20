The Children’s Home kicking off its annual HUGS program for the holidays

National/World

Cincinnati, OH (WLWT) — This is the time of year where we can make a difference in the lives of our family, friends and neighbors. So much more help is needed this year because of the pandemic.

Through The Help Us Give Smiles program, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati works to make sure the holidays are extra special for under-served children in the community.

The organization is calling on you to help sponsor a child for the holidays. Donors can purchase or donate items from the Holiday HUGS wish list or make monetary donations.

The goal is to send children home with a package full of goodies for the holidays.

The Children’s Home serves some families that are now living 200% below the poverty line.

“What we’re talking about are people that are wondering where their next meals coming from. We are fond of saying it’s the most wonderful time of year until it’s not. These things include clothing new toys things that a lot of us take for granted, ” said Steven Wilson, Communications Director for the Children’s Home of Cincinnati.

The Children’s Home is hoping to have all donations by Dec. 15 in order to package and distribute to those who need it most.

