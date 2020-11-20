Order of Angles cancels their 2021 parade and reception for Mardi Gras

National/World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Order of Angels, a mystic society in Mobile, announced the cancellation of their Mardi Gras parade and reception for 2021.

Their official statement reads as follows:

“After much thought and consideration, our Executive board has decided to cancel the 2021 Order of the Angles Parade and Reception. This was a unanimous decision and one supported by the membership. We had to consider the health and safety of our members and their families in addition to the overall well-being of the public. This decision was not easy, but in the end was one we believe to be in the best interest of the Angels. Our parade would have occurred on February 13, 2021. The Order of the Angels are one of four day parades that traditionally ride one behind the other (Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile, and Mobile Mystical Ladies followed by the Angels). 2022 will mark the 20th Anniversary of our organization and we will begin focusing our efforts on an even bigger and better celebration next year. We thank you all for understanding!”

