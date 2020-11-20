Multiple people wounded in active shooting at mall near Milwaukee

National/World

An “active shooting incident” erupted at a mall near Milwaukee Friday, leaving multiple people wounded, said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

“Multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy’s department store,” McBride told CNN. “None of the victims’ injuries appear to be life threatening.”

The mayor said “the perpetrator is at-large at this time” and about 75 police officers were on scene at Mayfair Mall one week before the start of the busy holiday season.

‘It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information,” McBride said.

The FBI in Milwaukee tweeted that agents were “currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident.”

A heavy police and EMT presence responded, according to footage from CNN affiliate WISN.

Police officers in tactical gear were seen entering the mall, and at least five people were carried on stretchers to ambulances, WISN reported.

Wauwatosa is about seven miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The city was the site of multiple protests in October following news that Officer Joseph Mensah, who shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February, would not face criminal charges.

The decision not to charge Mensah sparked protests during a monthslong wave of nationwide demonstrations over how police treat Black people.