Good samaritan helps driver escape burning car on expressway

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — Flames engulfed a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway just before 2 a.m. Friday.

A man driving behind that car saw the sparks and flashed his lights to alert the driver of the smoke. Both cars pulled over to check out the situation.

“They didn’t know that their vehicle was on fire,” the good samaritan said. He said he is not a hero, he did what he had to do.

Thanks to his quick actions, everyone in the car got out safely and just before flames erupted.

An outbound lane was closed near 18th street and has since reopened.

