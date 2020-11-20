Freak wind sends trampoline flying over houses

National/World

Placer County, CA (KPIX) — The effects of strong winds that ripped through the small Placer County town of Lincoln were caught on video Wednesday when a resident captured incredible images of a trampoline flying high overhead after being sent airborne by a gust.

A local took a cell phone video as the wild winds launched the trampoline up and over the neighborhood in Lincoln.

“Dude, there’s a trampoline! Oh my God, it’s gonna land on the freeway!” one person is heard exclaiming in the clip.

“As I’m recording, I can see this big funnel cloud, everything circling,” said the person filming with the cell phone.

CBS13 reports that neighbor Emily Bigelow said children were jumping on the trampoline Wednesday morning just minutes before it went soaring.

“They had to go in to do their distance learning. Two or three minutes later that trampoline was literally flung, somebody caught a video of it flying through the air,” Bigelow said.

That trampoline was not the only casualty. Bigelow says the wind uprooted trees and tore down fences all through the neighborhood.

“So like seven or eight houses, a clear path, completely, like all the fences down, all the neighbors coming out. There was a really loud bang, and that actually was the tree,” Bigelow said.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service is calling it a thunderstorm downburst from a strong wind system. They can easily cause damage similar to a tornado.

CBS13 also reported that funnel clouds formed in in Calaveras County Wednesday afternoon that were captured by some viewers in Rancho Calaveras.

