Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 1:16 pm

Workers find owl in branches of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Workers moving the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a little surprise.

They found an owl tucked away in the branches.

One of the workers got it out and put it in a box.

It’s now at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

Staffers identified it as a saw-whet owl, the smallest owl in the northeast.

It will be cared for by workers there for a while and will eventually be released back into the wild.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content