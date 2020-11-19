Sheriff: Man arrested for 56th time during traffic stop

National/World

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A 38-year-old Lafayette man was arrested for the 56th time Thursday morning during a traffic stop, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle in Lafayette.

The driver, identified as Ronald Gordon Griffin, was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violation and failure to appear on driving while revoked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Griffin was also charged with driving while revoked – misdemeanor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Griffin has been arrested five times by deputies in the past two months for driving while revoked – misdemeanor.

Griffin was previously arrested on warrants on Sept. 15.

On Nov. 6, he was issued criminal citations for unlawful delivery of heroin and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine based on evidence found when a search warrant was served on a vehicle he had been driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending review from the district attorney based on drugs found in a vehicle searched on Nov. 11.

Thursday’s arrest was Griffin’s 56th arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Griffin has been booked into the Yamhill County Jail.

