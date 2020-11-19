Michigan man airlifted to hospital after semi overturns

National/World

GENESEO, IL (WQAD) — A Michigan man driving a semi-truck was airlifted to a hospital for his injuries Wednesday after he reportedly left the roadway, hitting a line of fence and a tree before overturning the semi in a ditch.

David A. Armstrong, 57 from Roseville, MI was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 21 just after 4 p.m. Nov. 18, according to an Illinois State Police crash report. Armstrong drove off the interstate, hitting fencing and a tree before flipping the semi in a ditch, the report said.

All lanes of traffic were closed as a medical helicopter landed and took Armstrong to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Just after 5:30 p.m. the left lane of westbound I-80 reopened. The lanes were closed again at 7:35 p.m. after a fire ignited in the semi-truck due to the crash.

All lanes were reopened by 8:20 p.m., the report said.

Armstrong was reportedly cited for driving too fast for the conditions of the roadway.

Our team on the scene says traffic is down to one lane on westbound lanes of Interstate-80 just East of Geneseo after a semi rollover.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. on November 18.

Geneseo police, the sheriff’s department, and Illinois state police are all on the scene.

