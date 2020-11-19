Massive great white shark hanging out along the coast of North Carolina

National/World

BUXTON, Dare County (WLOS) — A 17-foot great white shark that made headlines last month after being spotted and tagged in Canada has now made its way to North Carolina.

According to Ocearch, tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds.

The 3,541-pound predator named Nukumi popped up near Wilmington on Sunday, then headed to Buxton on Hatteras Island.

Researchers named her “Nukumi”, pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people — a culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces.

Nukumi is the sixth great white shark sampled during Ocearch’s Expedition Nova Scotia in October, and researchers said at 17 feet 2 inches long, she is the largest they have identified in the Northwest Atlantic white shark study to date.

