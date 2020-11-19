Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison for five-month sentence for college admissions scandal

National/World

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, reported to prison Thursday to begin his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, according to prison spokeswoman Suzanne Scott.

Giannulli and Loughlin became some of the highest-profile parents involved in the college admissions scandal and admitted paying the scheme’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, $500,000 to get their daughters into college.

Loughlin began her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October. Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the federal investigation.

Giannulli’s sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal also includes a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service. Lompoc, the prison where he will serve his sentence, is north of Los Angeles, in Santa Barbara county.

CNN has requested comment from his lawyer.

Loughlin said in August she now understood that her decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” she said as her voice cracked and she began to cry.

“I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry,” she said, using both hands to wipe tears from her face. “I’m ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the defendants who initially pleaded not guilty and were willing to roll the dice in court. But the couple changed their pleas in May and hammered out a deal with prosecutors. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.