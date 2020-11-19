Investigation underway after 2-year-old found dead in Academy neighborhood

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — An investigation is underway after a toddler died in the Academy neighborhood Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 5200 block of Wells just before 8:30 p.m. and found the 2-year-old unresponsive inside. According to police, Syncere Taleeb McCoy was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the Child Abuse Unit is handling the ongoing investigation into the boy’s death with the assistance of the Homicide Division as they investigate all child deaths.

No other information has been released.

