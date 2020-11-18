Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 7:30 am

Pennsylvania experienced record turnout for recent election

Click here for updates on this story

    PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — The Pennsylvania Department of State says the November 3 election had a record turnout.

Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, says the election exceeded the turnout of every presidential election since 1960.

That’s when then-senator John F. Kennedy defeated incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon.

More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail or in person this election.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content