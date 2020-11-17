Mayor says 2-week freeze isn’t right for all of Oregon

National/World

SANDY, OR (KPTV) — Not every Oregon elected official is on board with the coming new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam says he doesn’t think the answer to climbing COVID-9 cases is a one-size, fits-all freeze. Starting Wednesday, all of Oregon will face new restrictions for two weeks to combat the spread of the virus.

He thinks instead that people should be educated on proper precautions, including social distancing, wearing masks, and staying home if they’re vulnerable.

“We have to continue living our lives. We have to continue to put people to work. You know, with the mass unemployment and businesses going out of business, I’m worried about individuals that own those buildings that businesses operate out of, the business owners or employees. We got to make sure we are not creating more damage than we are actually helping,” Mayor Pulliam said.

During a City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Pulliam urged people to shop local and help business owners who may be struggling.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared a similar message on Monday morning, but he does support the freeze.

