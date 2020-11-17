Local business reacts to new epidemic order

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — With news of Sunday’s epidemic order, TV5 is talking with small businesses like bars and restaurants in downtown Midland, who are going to be impacted by three weeks of no in-person dining.

“It hasn’t quit being difficult, it’s just going to be more difficult now,” said Marinell Schafer, owner of Diamond Jim’s.

Throughout this pandemic, business owners like Schafer, say things haven’t gotten any easier.

With the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issuing no in-person dining for restaurants and bars for three weeks, she’s worried for her and her staff.

“I mean what are people going to survive on? You know, you’ll be decreasing your staff because you don’t need as much to do takeout orders,” Schafer said.

It’s not just restaurant owners, but customers and patrons are also concerned over these latest orders and whether they might be extended.

“I definitely thought oh no it’s happening again,” said Elizabeth Drew, a customer.

Drew used to work at Diamond Jim’s and says she’s been coming here in-person to support her former boss and employees.

But for the next three weeks, it’ll have to be takeout orders only.

Schafer says this couldn’t have come at a worse time because their biggest day of the year is next week.

“Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest bar night of the year, and you know you count on those big events to get you through the rest of the year and now we won’t have that,” Schafer said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.