Gov. Lamont releases new criteria for students returning to CT for Thanksgiving break

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — While Connecticut floats between a 4 and 6 percent coronavirus positivity rate, there is a big concern the rate could jump as college students return from all over the country for Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont set some new criteria for returning to the state.

Connecticut is now asking for multiple coronavirus tests when coming to the state. The person traveling must provide a negative test before flying to Connecticut and a negative test after arriving in the state.

It is one of four things students are going to be asked to do.

The state would like to also see a 14-day quarantine in addition to the negative tests. It is asking that students not quarantine with elderly or at-risk family members and not take part in any reunions with friends that are often seen during this time of the year.

Channel 3 asked if this criterion should go for all travelers, no matter the age.

“For people flying in first of all, which is not the majority of students, which I talked about, Thanksgiving is a busy travel season, although it’s a good time to stay home, I think we’re going to have a clear declaration from all the governors about this,” Lamont said. “A clear declaration that we want you to get tested. I want to see a negative test when you land. In terms of enforcement, we have one at Bradley Airport, we also have a testing facility there. If you don’t have that, we can get you tested then and there, but you have to quarantine until we get that negative result for you.”

It does seem like the enforcement may be more on the honor system.

The Mitchell family said they will be welcoming their son Thomas home from Cornell for the holidays.

“A test is a moment in time. So, you can test negative today and potentially be positive tomorrow if you got exposed, but knowing in that two week period he’s had four tests and he’d have a test two days before we throw him in the car and drive him home, that definitely gives us some confidence,” said Heather Mitchell of Ridgefield.

A map from Covid Exit Strategy showed nearly every state in an “uncontrolled spread” as of Monday. Doctors said even though Connecticut is seeing a spike, it’s nowhere near how bad it is in other states.

