Visiting Santa goes virtual at studio

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — It’s that time of year when kids go visit Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas and snap a cute picture.

Most kids can’t wait to sit on Santa’s lap — and tell him what’s on their Christmas wishlist.

But as COVID-19 cases rise across the country — some places aren’t offering in-person visits with Santa.

Instead of some of his usual hangouts this time of year — you’ll have to catch the big guy virtually.

Other places are taking extra measures to keep kids and Santa safe.

Christine Matrangos usually offers pictures with Santa in her studio — but this year she’s doing things a little different.

She has parents tell their kids they’re coming to take pictures with Santa — but he won’t be there.

“We’re going to pretend that Santa’s there. That way both her and Santa are safe. That way he can come at Christmas,” Matrangos said.

Kids — or pets — pose by themselves or with family and then Santa is added later.

“Sometimes these pictures are better because they’re not crying because there is no stranger,” Mantrangos said.

Mantrangos says having an actual Santa in her studio was just too risky in 2020.

“I leave 20 minutes in-between to sanitize everything that was touched or wherever the clients were. And I’m wearing a mask at all times. And I’m about 6 to 8 feet away at all times,” she explained.

By doing this kids get a bit of an extra surprise after Mantrangos works her magic and makes Santa appear.

Christine says she is thinking about keeping the same idea for other holidays like Easter — and photoshop in the Easter Bunny.

