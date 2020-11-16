Mom speaks out after investigators say her 2-year-old son shot himself

National/World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Two-year-old Rashad Isola has been in the hospital for 57 days.

“It’s heartbreaking because that’s my only son,” Depresha Isola said.

Isola tells CBS 58 she remembers the day as if it was yesterday. She described a phone call that no mother ever wants to get.

“It was some girl calling me telling me to get up to the hospital, your son is in surgery,” Isola said. “They finally take me up to his room and they’re like your son has been shot.”

Police took 29-year-old Tommy Smith III into custody. He is Rashad’s father.

According to a criminal complaint, On Saturday, Sept 19, Smith drove with Rashad to 38th and Garfield to pick up Smith’s girlfriend. She came outside only to find Rashad had been shot in the head. They say Rashad found a gun and shot himself.

“There’s no way he could have picked up the gun and shot himself in the back of the head,” Isola said.

Police say shortly after the girlfriend dropped them off at the hospital, she dumped the gun near 37th and Locust. Investigators say the girl admitted that Smith told her to get rid of the gun. She also mentioned that Smith often drives with a gun in his lap.

In an interview, Smith admitted he had the gun by stealing it from the boyfriend of his child’s mom. Smith denied having the gun in his lap, but believed it was between the front driver seat and the center console. Smith admitted to authorities that Rashad was not in a car seat, nor was he buckled into a seat in any way.

Currently, Rashad is in recovery mode, he’s had two surgeries and a third one coming up. He can’t move his right arm or leg.

“The doctors don’t know if he will be able to walk again like fully or totally be his normal self.”

Smith has been charged with neglecting a child, consequence is great bodily harm.

He is scheduled back in court Thursday, Nov 19.

