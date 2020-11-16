Cops say man, teen met for gun buy before they were killed

National/World

SENECA, SC (WHNS) — Seneca police said the man and teen who were killed in a November 8 shooting had met for a gun sale before the shots were fired.

Interim chief Casey Bowling said previously that the two males were shot and killed along Tribble Street just after 7 p.m. that evening.

In an earlier interview with FOX Carolina, Bowling said one of the victims was found on the ground, while the other found on the other side of the road. One of the males was pronounced dead on the scene, the other died en route to a hospital.

The coroner’s office later identified the victim who died en route to the hospital as 17-year-old Zema Darnell Fling from Seneca. The coroner said Fling died in an ambulance at 7:45 p.m. before being airlifted to Greenville.

The other victim, who the coroner said died on scene at 7:10 p.m., was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Hunter Todd from Pickens.

The coroner said both men died due to gunshot injuries to their chest areas.

On Monday, November 16, Bowling said investigators had learned that both victims had met for a gun purchase prior to the shooting.

“During the purchase of the firearm an altercation broke out,” Bowling states in an email. “Both individuals involved in the gun purchase are deceased.”

