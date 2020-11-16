Christmas Tree arrives at Rockefeller Center, complete with police escort

National/World

New York, NY (WCBS) — It’s starting to feel a lot like the holiday season in New York City.

This year’s world-famous Christmas Tree officially arrived in Rockefeller Center Saturday morning.

The tree was lifted by a crane from its trailer and put into place.

The 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce came from the property of Paula Dick in Oneonta this year.

“A lot of people need a lot of hope this year ’cause of the COVID-19, and we were more than honored to donate it. And hopefully we bring some joy into some people’s lives this season,” Dick said. “I didn’t realize that a tree that was in my yard just not too long ago would bring joy to so many people.”

The VIP tree received an escort from the NYPD, which posted a video of the journey on Twitter.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks and lit on Dec. 2.

But even as the iconic tree stands tall this year, the way we celebrate the holidays in New York will look and feel a bit different. Many iconic events are changing to keep people safe.

