Competitors push limits to be ‘Mob City’s Strongest Man’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — It’s a friendly competition that tests strength like no other. The “Mob City’s Strongest Man” had plenty of people seeing what they’re made of Saturday.

Chris Stewart among the 32 competitors vying for the title. He’s been competing for a little more than seven years.

“We do it because we love it. I’ve never been part of a sport that has had such a comradery like Strong Man. So everybody is against you while they’re lifting but rooting for you when they’re not. So it’s just a great atmosphere and a great bunch of guys,” said Stewart.

But it’s not just the men. From keg carries to log lifts — women are also proving their strength. New to the sport, Linda Stokes just started lifting three months ago.

“It’s definitely pushed me further than I’ve ever been pushed before, but it’s so much fun. There’s so much adrenaline… It’s so exciting,” said Stokes.

Downtown’s Serda Brewing playing host to the outdoor event. With the beer on tap, everyone is mindful of the ongoing pandemic.

“Just some kind of sense of normalcy is always nice. And having an outside event like this — everybody is social distancing outside. It’s safer. We hope to have more outdoor events like this in the future,” said John Serda, Owner Serda Brewing.

Those lifting will tell you technique and training are key

“If their weight is heavy… Technique matters a lot. So for most of these lifts — the weight is pretty heavy. So technique is going to be vital, especially if you want to get the most reps and wins,” explained Tyler Davis, Mobile.

For most, it’s achieving a new high and staying alive in the competition.

“You always are trying to do personal records… beat your own performance. Do the best you can and hope for the best and like everyone else — hope to win,” said Todd Williams, traveled from Cullman, Alabama.

Winners in their respective categories qualify for nationals. To find out who won — they’ve posted a complete list of winners in each category on the “Mob City’s Strongest Man” Facebook page.

